Police in Louisiana: Ex-girlfriend stabs new girlfriend inside Dollar General

IOTA, La. (KLFY) A Eunice woman suffered multiple stab wounds allegedly at the hands of her new boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.

According to Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle, it happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Dollar General store.

Daigle said 25-year-old India Mayne of Eunice got into a fight with her ex-boyfriend in the store and punched him in the face.

He said she then stabbed the new girlfriend three times.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released late Sunday evening, and the male victim did not sustain any serious injuries, Daigle said.

Mayne was arrested at the scene and charged with simple battery and aggravated battery.

She is being held in the Acadia Parish jail, pending bond, Daigle said.

