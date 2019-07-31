Police: Downsville woman arrested after picking up her 16-year-old runaway daughter, lying about teen’s whereabouts

WEST MONROE, La. — A Downsville woman has been arrested after police say she picked up her 16-year-old runaway daughter and then lied to officers when questioned about her daughter.

According to arrest reports for 38-year-old Lindsey Ward, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of Darbonne View Drive in West Monroe for a runaway juvenile case.

The juvenile’s grandfather told deputies that the 16-year-old ran away from the home earlier that afternoon. A few hours later the grandfather learned the juvenile might be with her biological mother, Lindsey Ward.

When deputies called Ward to ask about the juvenile, Ward allegedly told the deputies that she did not have the juvenile and also stated that the grandfather did not have legal custody of the juvenile either. Deputies say Ward then hung up the phone suddenly.

Deputies with the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were then sent to Ward’s home in Downsville to check if the juvenile was there. UPSO deputies confirmed that both Ward and the missing juvenile were at the home.

OPSO deputies arrived at the home and began explaining the situation to Ward. That’s when deputies say Ward abruptly stated that she only picked up the juvenile because she asked Ward to.

The juvenile was then taken back home.

Ward was arrested and charged with Interference with the Custody of a Child and Encouraging or Contributing to Child Delinquency, Dependency, or Neglect. Ward’s bond has not been set at this time.