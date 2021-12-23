Police department in Louisiana spreads holiday spirit through traffic stop giveaways

KENNER, La. (BRPROUD) – Some motorists were surprised in a good way by the Kenner Police Department on Wednesday.

The Cross Roads Center joined Kenner PD in a one hundred dollar giveaway.

Officer Louis Linn with Kenner PD made random traffic stops and instead of giving tickets, motorists were given a one hundred dollar bill.

According to the Kenner Police Department, “The donations are from Cross Roads Center whom have been a long time business in Kenner and who has always provided for the citizens of Kenner when in need after major disasters and during the holidays.”

