NATCHITOCHES, La. (BRPROUD) -The Natchitoches Police Department recently responded to a reported theft at a Dollar Tree.

Brianna Moore, 19, of Natchitoches is accused of taking part in the theft and then leading members of the Natchitoches Police Department on a chase.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with Dollar Tree employees who provided a description of the vehicle they say was involved in the theft.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to execute a traffic stop.

“The car refused to stop and led officers on a vehicle chase through several neighborhoods in East Natchitoches before crossing the Church Street Bridge,” according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

The chase came to an end after the vehicle hit a utility pole.

Three people including Moore attempted to flee the crash scene on foot.

In the end, all three individuals were captured including two unidentified juveniles.

NPD says, “during the vehicle chase, Brianna Moore, forced several vehicles off the road and crashed into two police cars.”

Moore is currently in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and faces these charges:

Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles

Theft

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Resisting an Officer

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics

Careless Operation

Driving Without a Driver’s License

Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign

Running a Red Light

Passing Within 100 Feet of an Intersection

Driving Left of Center

Passing on Left

General Speed Law

If you see something, say something, the Natchitoches Police Department encourages everyone who see suspicious activity to call (318) 352-8101.









