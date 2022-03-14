OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas police are looking for a runaway 15-year-old last seen Sunday night.

According to Opelousas Police, Victoria Schoenberg was reported as a runaway by a parent Monday morning. Schoenberg was last seen at her home Sunday night when she left at some point in the night. Schoenberg is approximately 5’1”, 115 lbs and has reddish colored hair.

Victoria Schoenberg

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Schoenberg to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or email crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS, visit St. Landry Crime Stoppers or by using the P3 mobile App.