BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As of Monday, police have arrested one man in connection with a vehicular collision that allegedly led to a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to arrest reports, 31-year-old Marcus Dominique was arrested by officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Records indicate that a vehicular collision and a shooting that left two people injured occurred along 2600 Florida Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., Sunday.

Police say the two wounded individuals had been shot in the head and were brought to an area hospital for treatment, where one remains in critical condition.

According to officials, witnesses pointed investigators to Dominique as the gunman, saying that he “fired multiple shots” into the victim’s vehicle while it sped away.

When police questioned Dominique, he maintained that neither had he fired any gunshots nor did he know anything about a shooting.

Dominique, a White Castle resident, has a prior arrest on his record for second-degree murder, illegal use of firearms, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on four counts of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and attempted first degree murder.