Police are asking for assistance in Bernice weekend homicide

BERNICE, LA (12/29/19) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for the suspect involved in a homicide of a Bernice woman. More information can be found in the Union Parish Sheriff’s Press Release:

Union Parish sheriff’s deputies are searching for 25-year-old Sean Johnson who is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head late Saturday night.

Sheriff Dusty Gates said Sharmaine Brown, also 25, of Bernice, said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Bernice where the couple resided. He said the two were sitting in the back of a silver 2008 Chevrolet Impala when the incident occurred.

“She either fell out or somehow got out of the vehicle and he (Johnson) fled in the vehicle,” Gates said.

The sheriff said witnesses in the area didn’t hear the couple arguing so detectives don’t know what led to the shooting nor do they know specifically the type gun used.

Brown was carried to Reeves Memorial Hospital in Bernice where she was pronounced dead. Her body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

Gates said warrants were issued for Johnson’s arrest charging him with negligent homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Third Judicial District Court Judge Bruce Hampton has set total bail at $500,000.

The sheriff said detectives are continuing their investigation with the help of Bernice police. Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 318-368-3124

