“Playing With Fire” book interview with Dr. John Sutherlin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police declared a riot for the second night in a row Tuesday after a crowd of about 100 people set out another “direct action” march from Kenton Park to the Portland Police Association office where fires were quickly ignited.

Portland police said the group walked through Kenton and blocked traffic at North Lombard and Denver, which is where the PPA building is located. NewsNation affiliate KOIN reports that by 10 p.m., someone in the group had lit a fire behind the building, possibly in a garbage can, police said. Others reportedly shot fireworks toward the building. Police said some people appeared to use accelerants on a door to ignite a fire that was growing larger.