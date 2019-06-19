Planters launches Mr. Peanut sneaker

You don’t have much time to save money for the newest high-end sneakers on the block.

And they’re one “shell” of a surprise.

Planters launched a new basketball shoe Tuesday ahead of the NBA draft, based on company spokes-nut, Mister Peanut.

The kicks are made by manufacturer Rick Franklin, and they retail for $170.

The company says its ”crunch force one” shoe is made of premium leather, has a Mister Peanut tongue and a peanut in-sole.

The limited release sneaker is only available until Friday.

After then you’re only chance of snagging a pair will be to over-pay on an auction site and that could leave you more than a bit salty!

If the shoe gets significant hype, it will be good news for parent company Kraft Heinz.

It’s seen its stock plummet thirty percent this year.

