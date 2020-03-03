Pit bulls involved in deadly attack in Shreveport put to sleep

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The two dogs involved in the deadly attack of a north Shreveport woman have been put down, according to Caddo Parish authorities.

Geraldine Hamlin, 64, of the 2900 block of Seventh Street, was mauled in the incident last Thursday at her residence.

Hamlin was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died of her injuries just before 7 Friday morning.

The owners of the dogs surrendered them to Caddo Parish Animal Control. According to Krystle Beauchamp, Caddo Parish contacted the State Department of Veterinary Medicine, who advised that the pit bulls be humanely euthanized due to the severity of the attack. They will be tested for rabies.