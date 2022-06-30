MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The skies and the roads are already filling up with holiday weekend travelers. But the Fourth of July travel this year will not only be crowded, it will also be expensive.

Travel during the Fourth of July holiday weekend could truly be a nightmare. Problems were popping up well before the weekend, with some disruptions caused by thunderstorms that slowed air traffic.

American airlines canceled 8% of its flights on Tuesday and Wednesday, and United airlines scrubbed 4% of its schedule both days. That’s according to Flightaware.

The airline industry has also reported a pilot shortage nationwide. But Monroe Regional Airport Director, Charles Butcher, says that won’t be an issue for us here in Monroe.

“It’s a nationwide issue, but we haven’t experienced any major issues with that over the last few months as far as pilot shortages goes, but it is definitely an issue and the airlines are trying to work through that.”

Meanwhile, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport are both expecting longlines through security and a surge of travelers.

Butcher says, although there has been an uptick in flights since the pandemic started, that won’t be an issue at the Monroe Regional Airport.

Butcher Wearing masks is optional but not required at the airport or on the plane.