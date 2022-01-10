Pilot rescued moments before crashed plane hit by train in California

(KTLA) — A pilot was hospitalized after crashing a small plane onto railroad tracks in California on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash, which occurred shortly after 2 p.m. in Pacoima, involved a “small single-engine airplane,” which was damaged when it landed on the Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks near Whiteman Airport, the LAFD said in a pair of alerts.

The pilot was pulled from the wreck by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department just moments before a commuter train roared through and struck the aircraft, the LAPD Operations-Valley Bureau said on Twitter.

The Associated Press identified the plane as a Cessna 172.

The LAFD took the pilot to a regional trauma center for treatment, the department said.

Los Angeles County Public Works said on Twitter that the pilot suffered “minor injuries.”

Body camera footage from the officers involved appears to show the pilot as a middle-aged man, but the pilot’s name, age, gender and condition have not yet been released.

The plane had landed on the tracks at a railroad crossing just blocks from the LAPD’s Foothills Division station, and officers were on the scene almost immediately.

Train and car traffic was restricted as officials contained a minor fuel spill and investigated the scene, firefighters said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.