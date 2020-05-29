Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closures and Postponements
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Top Stories
Ex-mayor convicted in FBI sting released early from prison
Top Stories
GOP pushes $300M in virus aid for Louisiana business grants
Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd
Gallery
LIVE: Baton Rouge General celebrating end of COVID-19 mission for 104 sailors stationed at the hospital
Video
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold update briefing at 2:30 PM
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, May 29th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, May 29th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, May 28th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, May 28th
Twin Cities are on the road to recovery following Easter tornado
Tropical Depression Bertha to bring heavy winds, potential flooding for Charlotte area
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
Top Stories
Faith over Fear: One West Monroe family lost everything in a house fire, but they still have each other
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Neville’s Andrew Cagle
Video
Louisiana Tech addressed the idea of a Conference USA and Sunbelt conference merger
Video
ULM Basketball Completes Recruiting Class with Three Backcourt Additions
Louisiana schools under investigation for early practicing
Community
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
EAT LOCAL!
Keep Calm & Carry Out
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Honoring the Graduates
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
Top Stories
Local meat market speaks on increase in customers during meat shortage
Top Stories
Monroe-West Monroe CVB launches new destination brand; Take the quiz
Video
Stay at home order allowed LaDOTD to make headway on road projects
Video
Universities weigh their options for fall semester; Changes that could come with the new normal for college students
Video
Vixen East Water System issues Boil Advisory
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Coronavirus Information
State COVID-19 Dashboard
CDC Info on COVID-19
Coronavirus Closures/Postponements
School Lunch Programs
Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd
News
by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press
Posted:
May 29, 2020 / 10:33 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 29, 2020 / 10:33 AM CDT
A protester carries a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A protester douses her face with milk after being exposed to tear gas fired by police, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The emblem from the front facing of the Third Police Precinct is tossed into a fire in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
A protester gestures in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters demonstrate outside of a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country over the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota, resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Protesters gather in front of a burning Arby’s in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A woman walks past a burning dumpster during a protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A protester faces off with two police officers using less-lethal ammunition in their weapons in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Flames rise from a liquor store near the 3rd Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester reacts as she walks through a cloud of tear gas in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police stand watch as protesters start to gather on May 28, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Protesters enter a burning Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Denver police fire canisters to disperse a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A protester runs in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A man stands in front of police as they hold a line on the fourth day of protests in Minneapolis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
People stand outside the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building after fires were set at the building, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis, during demonstrations over the death George Floyd on Monday in Minneapolis police custody. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
Protesters set off fireworks as a fire burns at the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
An artist creates an image of George Floyd on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Violent protests over the death of Floyd, the black man who died in police custody, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
A Denver police officer uses a baton to push back protesters outside the State Capitol on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Denver, during a demonstration over the Monday death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Protesters are seen from the roof of the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Minneapolis police at the 3rd Precinct looks out from a building Thursday night, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis during protests over the Monday death of George Floyd in police custody. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP)
A man makes a video of protesters from the roof of the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Protesters gather outside the burning Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Potests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
People take items from a liquor store Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Protesters gather in front of the burning 3rd Precinct building of the Minneapolis Police Department on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A person walks past a building covered with graffiti Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A protester lies on a gate outside the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
A man kicks out a store front window during a protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A table is lodged in a storefront window during a protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A police officer keeps watch during a protest as a woman looks in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Protesters throw objects into a fire outside a Target store near the Third Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
A protester hurls a tear gas canister back at police outside the Third Police Precinct building on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police and protesters continued to clash for a third night after George Floyd was killed in police custody on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
What started as a peaceful demonstration near the Ohio Statehouse in solidarity with other protests throughout the country against the killing of Minneapolis, Minnesota resident George Floyd, turned into a riot after police and protesters clashed. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
Protesters gather near the 3rd precinct police building while it burns. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Protesters gather in front of the 3rd precinct police building while it burns. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Protesters gather outside the 3rd precinct police building while it burns on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A group of protesters gather outside the home of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Police and protesters continued to clash for a third night after George Floyd was killed in police custody on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Police hold a line on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The National Gu(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Protesters walk past burning debris outside the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)
Denver police stand over a man who fell as tear gas and rubber bullets were used to disperse a protest outside the State Capitol over the Monday death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Police officers walk through a cloud of tear gas in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A woman yells at a sheriff’s deputy during a protest following the death of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis police officers in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via AP)
A man carries items past a burned out Auto Zone store near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct after a night of rioting and looting as protests continue over the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
A looter uses a claw hammer as he tries to break into a cash register at a Target store in Minneapolis. Rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, as peaceful protests turned increasingly violent in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
A protester winces in pain after being pepper sprayed by Memphis police during a protest over the death of George Floyd. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
A Memphis police officer fist bumps a protester in an attempt to bring the protest over the death of George Floyd to a peaceful conclusion in Memphis, Tenn. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)
Protesters watch as police in riot gear walk down a residential street in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A police officer prepares to throw a tear gas canister towards protesters in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A liquor store burns during protests near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Don't Miss
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Jim Donelon Issues Cease and Desist Order to Unlicensed Monroe Insurance Producer
Local Home Depot employee arrested for theft
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards update briefing for May 27
Video
Weather
Don't Miss
Ex-mayor convicted in FBI sting released early from prison
GOP pushes $300M in virus aid for Louisiana business grants
Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd
Gallery
Baton Rouge General celebrating end of COVID-19 mission for 104 sailors stationed at the hospital
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards to hold update briefing at 2:30 PM
Jim Donelon Issues Cease and Desist Order to Unlicensed Monroe Insurance Producer
OPSO searching for runaway teen
Trending Stories
A Louisiana virologist that is hospitalized with coronavirus says he believes he caught it through his eyes
Jim Donelon Issues Cease and Desist Order to Unlicensed Monroe Insurance Producer
Local Home Depot employee arrested for theft
Coronavirus in Louisiana: Gov. Edwards update briefing for May 27
Video
Weather