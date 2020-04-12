Breaking News
Franklin Parish confirms second coronavirus-related death

GALLERY: Storm damage for April 12, 2020

  • Millhaven Road in Monroe, Louisiana
  • Jackson Street in Monroe, Louisiana
  • Smith Street in West Monroe, Louisiana
  • Smith Street in West Monroe, Louisiana
  • Smith Street in West Monroe, Louisiana
  • Smith Street in West Monroe, Louisiana
  • Hail in Luna, Louisiana
  • Hail in Luna, Louisiana
  • Hail in Luna, Louisiana
  • Near the Target Shopping Center in Monroe, Louisiana
  • Riverbend area of West Monroe, Louisiana
  • Monroe Regional Airport
  • Powerlines down
  • Monroe Regional Airport
  • Monroe Regional Airport
  • Monroe Regional Airport
  • Monroe Regional Airport
  • Monroe Regional Airport

