Perdue Foods recalls 31,000 pounds of chicken products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA) – (6/1/19) Perdue Foods LLC. is recalling approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could be contaminated, specifically with pieces of bone material, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

The fully-cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to the recall:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The FSIS says they should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The problem was discovered after FSIS and the company received consumer complaints.

