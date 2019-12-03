Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering her children

Albany Township, Penn. (CNN)— Lisa Snyder, age 36, has been arrested and charged with murdering her eight year old son and four year old daughter.

In the afternoon of September 23, authorities responded to a 911 call in which Snyder claimed her two children had committed suicide by hanging themselves with a dog leash from a support beam in the basement.

First responders were able to get the children down, still living but in cardiac arrest. They were transported to a local hospital where they died three days later.

Snyder claimed her son, Conner, was suicidal because he was being bullied for “being fat” in school. She then claimed he had talked his four year old sister, Brinley, into joining him because he didn’t want to die alone.

Investigators found no evidence the child(ren) had been bullied, but after interviewing many people involved with the family, started finding evidence leading to Snyder, herself.

Her Google history revealed she had been researching different methods of suicide, including the simplest forms of hanging. Also, the dog leash used in the hanging had been ordered the day prior to, and picked up the morning of, the incident.

Snyder was charged with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of third degree murder, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, cruelty to animals, and sexual intercourse with an animal.

She is being held without bond in the Berks County Prison.

