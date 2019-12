SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — (11/24/19) In the weekly reports of Influenza updates throughout the 50 states, Louisiana is among the top for having high levels of Influenza activity.

Louisiana along with California and Maryland have reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention a high level widespread influenza-like illness (ILI). According to the CDC, during week 45, 2.3% of visits to a health care provider were for ILI.