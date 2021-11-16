Pelicans report Zion cleared for contact

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans. A Florida appeals court has granted Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Wednesday shifts the focus to separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after losing to the Eastern Conference-best Washington Wizards (10-3), the beleaguered New Orleans Pelicans (2-13) announced that third-year forward Zion Williamson “has been cleared to participate in contact drills.”

According to the report received on Tuesday afternoon, Williamson’s workouts will begin with one-on-one drills and progressively lead towards full-team workouts.

Williamson has missed what has been a woeful start to the season after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a fractured right foot. The 21-year-old was medically cleared Dr. Richard Ferkel of Southern California Orthopedic Institute and Dr. Scott Montgomery of Ochsner Health after having undergone imaging on the injury last Thursday.

No timeline was issued regarding the return of the 2020-21 NBA All-Star back into the Pelicans lineup.

New Orleans has won one of their last 10 games.

The Pelicans travel to Miami to take on the Heat (9-5) Wednesday night.