PEEP Incorporated helped local tornado victims with gift cards and masks

MONROE, LA (4/18/20)– Peep Incorporated spent the morning lending a helping hand to local tornado victims by serving over 250 people with recovery items. Peep volunteers and school board members passed out bags with gift cars and PPE masks. There was a total of 100 gift cards totaling out to $2500. District 4 City Council Member Kenneth Wilson and peep incorporated president, says when the going gets tough, it’s all about coming together as a community.

“The word of God says to lead by example, I’m such a humble servant and I want to lead by example. It’s just an honor to be able to serve and its always in my mind. What more can I do?” said Councilman Wilson.

A Monroe native, who now lives in Plano texas, offered even more support by bringing an 18-wheeler full of supplies, clothes, and household items for residents in this area. Councilman Wilson says they were able to help over one thousand people today.