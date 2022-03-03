LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police was called to a deadly accident involving a pedestrian overnight.

Benjamin Martel, 44, of Ponchatoula, was hit and killed on I-12 around 3 a.m.

The deadly crash took place “on Interstate 12 east of LA Hwy 63 in Livingston Parish,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP says, “Martel was walking in the left westbound lane of Interstate 12” prior to the crash.

While Martel was walking on I-12, a 2021 Freightliner tractor trailer heading in the same direction on I-12.

At some point, the trailer hit Martel and the Ponchatoula man died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and did not get hurt.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results from the pedestrian and driver of the 18-wheeler.