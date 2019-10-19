Paws of NELA host “Furry Friends and Family Fall Festival” to raise money for programs

WEST MONROE, LA (10/19/19)– If you like dogs then you would love seeing them dressed up in Halloween costumes. The Furry Friends and Family Fall Festival hosted by Paws of Northeast Louisiana kicked off today.



The non-profit is raising money for their spay and neuter, rescue, pet therapy, and outreach programs.



“A lot of times we don’t see all the people we help or all the people who support us, so it’s great to be out and see those people, meet them, meet their pets, and meet their families and just say thank you to them,” said Staci Choate, Paws of NELA.



Organizers say most of the pets in attendance were saved or have been helped by paws. And they hoped to raise a few thousand dollars so they can continue to help our furry friends.