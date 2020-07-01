PAWS NELA receives grant to provide spay and neuter surgeries for 100 pets; Apply now

MONROE, La (07/01/20) — PAWS of Northeast Louisiana received a grant Wednesday that will provide spay and neuter surgeries to 100 pets.

If you would like to be included, PAWS is accepting applications from today through July 20th. If you have received assistance in the last year from PAWS, you cannot apply. They say they are looking to help as many new pet owners as they can. Each application costs $5 and there is a limit to three pets per person.

“We do need three forms of income which would include your W-2 form and two current pay stubs whether that be from your job from social security from unemployment. Anything like that,” said Staci Choate, Spay/Neuter Director for PAWS NELA.

To fill out the form click here.

If you are not able to access the website, you can call them at 318-397-0007.