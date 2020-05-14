Patterson’s Barbershop prepares for reopening

Cathedral Junction Barbers owner Conrad Fitz-Gerald cuts the hair of his son Heathcliff wait just past midnight in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand lifted most of its remaining lockdown restrictions from midnight Wednesday (noon Weds. GMT) as the country prepares for a new normal. Malls, retail stores and restaurants will reopen and many people will return to their workplaces. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

RUSTON, LA. (05/13/2020)– Patterson’s Barbershop has been in Cory Dawsey’s family since his grandfather first opened up in the late 1920’s. He said they had never closed their doors until COVID-19.

“When the governor came on and basically shut everything down, we had to shut all the shops down,” Dawsey said.

Dawsey said it’s been a tough time for his business.

“You know, no money coming in and trying to get the SBA loans and stuff like that to go through,” Dawsey said.

With the stay at home order now lifted, Dawsey is looking forward to better days ahead.

“Ready to get back in here and see my customers,” Dawsey said. “I enjoy visiting with them and you get to hear everything that’s going on in town.”

A few changes come along with the barbershop’s reopening.

“We pretty much, barbers in general, we disinfect between clients,” Dawsey said. “Really the only difference is the amount of people coming in the shop, you know we are gonna have to have them wait in the car and just have a couple people in here at a time.”

Dawsey said he’s had many regulars contact him, desperate for a cut.

“I get probably 20-30 calls a day, text messages,” Dawsey said. “I’ve had probably 20 today wanting to know when I am opening.”

Patterson’s Barbershop will have their reopening Saturday, May 16, at 8:00 am.

Dawsey said they will stay open until customers stop showing up.