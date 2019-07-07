Patriotic Paintball

RUSTON, La (07/07/19)–This isn’t your average paintball game, being patriotic is what they aim for. It doesn’t matter what holiday it is, this local business man wants to make sure kids understand the history of America.



Ultra Zone Paintball is known for their low impact paint ball game, available for A five year old and the whole family. Each arena represents a battle field that American soldiers have fought for our Country. Before each game their is a mini history lesson, from the Vietnam War to D-Day.

The owner started this business to focus on getting kids outdoors



“Providing a place that’s mentally stimulating and physically ambiguating. You know it just goes back to being outdoors and being healthier,” said Luke Dwairi, Owner of Ultra Zone Paintball.





In honor of Independence Day, they used red and white paint balls. If a player was hit with a red ball, that shooter would receive a one year pass.

Ultra-Zone hosts special games for each holiday of the year.



Dwairi also says he encourages shopping locally. Anyone who brings a receipt from a local Northeast Louisiana shop or restaurant, will receive ten dollars off.

