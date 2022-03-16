



BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – A rally for justice in Bastrop early today for the woman who was dragged by a police officer earlier this month.

Friends and family members of Patrice Ukeju gathered outside City Hall for a peaceful protest to make their voices heard. They say they want justice.

“You had her in handcuffs. The resistance was gone. You had her in handcuffs, so why did you have to drag her? Give up your uniform, we want justice” Says Patrice’s cousin, Beatrice Delaphous.

It’s been almost a week since this incident was captured on video where you can see Patrice Ukeju being dragged by Bastrop Police Captain Gerald Givens.

The family says she was being pulled on the ground for a long period of time.

“I know he dragged her at least 60 feet.” Says Delaphous.

“He dragged her through the house, to the porch, down her steps, through the bumpy grass, until the concrete. He didn’t even park at the house. He parked down the road.” Explained Delaphous.

Ukeju was arrested around 5 p.m. on March 10th and charged with trespassing and resisting an officer.

Right now, the police department hasn’t said a word about this incident; however, the mayor did release this statement:

“As mayor of the City of Bastrop, I offer the assurance to the citizens that this administration cares about the safety and security of all citizens.The incident, which occurred on March 10, 2022 is a personnel matter and is presently under investigation. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. The chief has confirmed with me that every detail associated with this incident will be evaluated from the time and nature of the dispatch call to arrival back to the station. I feel confident that due process will be handled fairly for all parties involved.”

Patrice’s mother says her daughter is still at the Conway Medical Center and doesn’t know when she will be released, but her one request is to see her again.

“She’s my baby girl. So heartbreaking, I don’t know what to say but number one God is first and he’s gonna handle it. And I’m gonna leave it at that.” Says Mozella Dorsey.