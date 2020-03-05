Patients and families gather at St. Jude Dream Home for floor signing day

MONROE, La (03/05/20) — A big day for the St. Jude Dream Home. Floor signing day means construction is almost finished.

The home is being built in the Egret Landing neighborhood right behind Century Link headquarters. Today, many of those responsible for building, furnishing, and promoting the home came together for the ceremony; Along with several St. Jude patients and their families.

“We had some patients come in today and it’s a good deal seeing them out and knowing that they really appreciate it. We appreciate them giving all they’ve done. It’s humbling looking at them and knowing what they’ve been through.” said Bradley Allen, Braco Construction.

Open house tours of the dream home run from March 21st to April 12th.