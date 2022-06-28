WATCH: Carnival Glory sets sail after housing Hurricane Ida emergency workers in New Orleans (Video: Sam Packnett | WGNO)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A passenger aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship had to be medevacked Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A call went out to watchstanders of a 62-year-old man on board experiencing medical issues and was in need of higher medical care.

Crews launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and directed them out to the cruise ship that was about 86 miles southeast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

When they arrived the man and his wife was along with a shipboard nurse, was hoisted up and taken to University Medical Center.

The Coast Guard reports the man has been listed in stable condition.