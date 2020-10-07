Parts of Vermilion Parish under Mandatory Evacuation

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Vermilion Parish officials have issued a Mandatory Evaucation for any low lying areas prone to flooding and trailers. There is a Voluntary Evacuation for all areas below LA Hwy 14.

Here is the statement they released:

Effective immediately, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury has ordered a Mandatory Evacuation for these areas. If the storm maintains its current track and projected strength as a CAT 3 or higher, it will cause massive tidal flooding with a possible 11 foot or higher storm surge and catastrophic wind damage to structures in Vermilion Parish creating a very dangerous situation to include loss of life.

Evacuation for these areas are Mandatory:• Any low lying areas prone to flooding and trailersThose choosing to stay and face this very dangerous storm must understand that rescue efforts cannot and will not begin until after the storm and surge has passed and it is sag.

Please evacuate and if you choose to stay and we can’t get to you, write your name, address, social security number and next of kin and put it in a Ziploc bag in your pocket that it does not come to this!Expecting the worse but praying for the best.

BE SAFE AND GOD BLESS!!

Voluntary Evacuation for all areas below LA Hwy 14.