Partial boil advisory issued for West Winnsboro Water System

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Winnsboro Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.
According to a release from the water system the following areas are being asked to boil their water:
Hwy 4 starting at Highway 562 going toward Carrol Road
Highway 128 going toward Gilbert
Highway 876 going toward Highway 875
The water system says they were doing repairs on a water line in the area and asks those who are affected to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.
