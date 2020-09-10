Partial boil advisory issued for West Winnsboro Water System

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Winnsboro Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to a release from the water system the following areas are being asked to boil their water:

Hwy 4 starting at Highway 562 going toward Carrol Road

Highway 128 going toward Gilbert

Highway 876 going toward Highway 875

The water system says they were doing repairs on a water line in the area and asks those who are affected to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.