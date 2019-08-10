Partial boil advisory issued by Wards 4&5 Water System in Caldwell Parish

CALDWELL PARISH, La. — (8/10/19) The Wards 4&5 Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply due to repairing a main line.

As a precaution, a partial boil advisory is in effect immediately for all connections in the following locations:

Hwy 126 and all adjoining roads

Hwy 3239 and all adjoining roads

2 miles of the South end of Wiles Road

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.

It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)