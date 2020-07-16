Parkview apartments shooting that killed 1 and injured another

MONROE,La–On 7/13/20 at 0224 hours, MPD was dispatched to 1101 Richwood Road #2 (Parkview Apartments) in reference to a shooting. Upon officers’ arrival, a deceased victim was located in the breezeway of building 1 which is outside of the gate into Parkview. A short time later, a second subject arrived at 4864 Jackson, Ochsner LSU Hospital, with a gunshot wound to his arm. The deceased victim was identified as Demetric Collins. The other subject was identified as Bobby Thompson. Thompson was transported by ambulance from Ochsner LSU Hosptial (Monroe) to Ochsner LSUS Hospital (Shreveport) before I was able to make contact with him. Investigation revealed that Thompson was shot in the same incident as Collins.

