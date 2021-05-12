Parents speak out about bullying, harassment incident at Delhi Charter School

DELHI, LA (KTVE/KARD) Tiffany Nielsen says her son has experienced significant bullying since late April. The incident was caught on camera, and was later presented to her and other guardians.

“When he was being pushed towards the building, he fell against the building and hit his back. Well, it left a gash about that big by about that big in his back where a screw hit his back. In that whole process, there was two kids on him. One was holding him and one was humping and one was grabbing him. He was trying to get up, and you can tell in a few shots before yes, they were playing. However, you can tell when my kid had enough” Nielsen said.

The students responsible did receive punishment from the school.

“They got write ups, and in-school suspension, that’s it” Nielsen said.

But the parents believed this wasn’t enough. They went over Delhi Charter’s Handbook, as well as Louisiana’s School Discipline Laws and Regulations.

“State law states that the day that the incident happened is the day that the kid is supposed to be expelled, especially with the proof they already have on camera” says Samantha Stalnaker, step mom of Nielsen’s son.

“It also says that the kids that are being bullied, and the ones doing the bullying are supposed to be separated at all times, especially after an event has been known about” says Nick Nielsen, Father of the son.

But, the students remained at the school, and the bullying continued. Nielsen’s son then switched to virtual learning. And the parents want answers as to why the incident wasn’t handled properly.

“Fix it, don’t just shove it under the rug because that’s where the problem is” Nielsen said.

“We were told us things like ‘if this would’ve happened to a little girl, it would have been a different situation. Sexual assault is sexual assault” Nielsen said.

We contacted Headmaster Brett Raley, he said this incident remains under investigation. The incident has also been taken to the Richland parish sheriffs office.

Nielsen also says she has other kids here at Delhi Charter, and she says that if these actions continue, she’ll be pulling her kids out of school.