Parents Accused Of Shocking Abuse, Killing Pets As Punishment

(NBC News) – (6/27/19) A New Mexico couple has been arrested on charges of horrific child abuse.

Martha and Timothy Crouch of Aztec were arrested Monday.

The New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department began looking into the couple after a person reported that the children in the home were not getting an education.

The couple have 15 children, some of whom are adults.

Court documents state that some siblings moved after they were beaten.

A teen girl, who was still living with the couple, told officers she was routinely abused. She also stated that they were only allowed one meal a day.

Court documents state that Martha would punish the children by killing their pets.

The teen girl told police, “Martha took the puppies and put them into a giant pot and boiled them” while they watched.

Another child claimed he was “beaten, shot, stabbed and run over by his parents and even had bb’s still inside his arm.”

However, Timothy Crouch, the couple’s 31-year-old son, said the allegations aren’t true.

“My family are wonderful people,” he said. “My mom and dad are some of the best people you’ll meet.”

