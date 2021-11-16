Pancho’s dip moving to Minnesota company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After closing its doors to Memphis area restaurant customers following sixty years in business, Pancho’s Mexican Foods Incorporated is also saying adios to being locally owned.



The iconic Pancho’s Cheese Dip brand has been sold to a Minnesota-based Hispanic food distributor called Sabrosura Foods.



“I personally think it’s exciting for Pancho’s, right? Anything made in Memphis that gets a chance to get out there and represent the 9.0.1. in my opinion is very good news,” Erica Humphreys told us. Erica is the general manager at Cordelia’s Market.

At Cordelia’s Market in Harbor Town, the shelves remained stocked with the Pancho’s product. Its original queso, chipotle queso and white queso dip are also sold in more than 12-hundred retail outlets.



“I think Pancho’s has been a great company and a great brand and product with an awesome following for a very long time and I think and if you enjoy Pancho’s cheese dip it doesn’t matter who makes it, you’re going to buy it no matter what,” Erica told us.



Pancho’s was founded in West Memphis, Arkansas in 19-56 before expanding its restaurants. Customers are glad they can still find the brand in stores.



“Pancho’s was one our few restaurants that truly stepped up for our first responders, healthcare workers and people in our community during the COVID pandemic time, they fed individuals for free,” West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon said.



The mayor said he has fond memories of Pancho’s.



“The cheese dip took off and everyone started coming around,” Mayor McClendon said. “Our brand was just that cheese dip and it kept growing and growing and growing and expanded Pancho’s into a household name and here and West Memphis it’s a name that will never be forgotten.”



In the statement sent to WREG, Sabrosura said, “We are proud to be able to continue Pancho’s legacy and are eager to introduce Pancho’s queso dip to even more consumers across the fast-growing snacking category.”

The Pancho’s acquisition comes after the company closed the two remaining restaurants earlier this month in West Memphis and the one on Summer avenue in East Memphis.