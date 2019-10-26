PAINTING FOR A PURPOSE: DeSiard St. Shelter gets a make over thanks to volunteers

MONROE, LA (10/26/19)– The Desiard Street Shelter, who for twenty years has fed and clothed the hungry and those in need, received a make over today in honor of National Make a Difference Day.



Potential 2 Kinetic, an organization focusing on mental and physical health, combined yoga and community service to make that difference today. Around 20 volunteers came together to paint the inside of the Desiard Street Shelter. Making the walls bright to ultimately bring some joy.



“We think that beautiful colors on the wall will make a difference physiologically and being really uplifting,” said Mary Katherine Hillman, Partner with Potential 2 Kinetic.



In addition, showing support to Monroe’s homeless shelters.



“I think a big part of this project was to bring awareness to homelessness in this area, not only that but allow people to come in and realized they can make a difference,” said Asja Jordan, Founder of Potential 2 Kinetic.



