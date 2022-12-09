BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday.

From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.

Produced by Jupiter Entertainment, “Serial Killer Capitol: Baton Rouge,” is told from the point of view of victims’ families and law enforcement members to explain who was behind the murders.

The special airs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 and continues at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to Oxygen, Derrick Todd Lee was a serial killer born in St. Francisville, Louisiana. Lee’s family allegedly had a history of mental illness. Multiple psychologists stated that Lee met the qualifications to be considered intellectually disabled. According to the Associated Press, a jury was to decide if Lee was to receive the death penalty or life in jail, but a 2002 Supreme Court decision banned the execution of the intellectually disabled. Lee was tied to at least seven deaths but was only convicted of two. One of Lee’s victims escaped, and she helped police create a sketch of her attacker. Lee was later sentenced to the death penalty but died before the sentence could be carried out.

Oxygen says killer Sean Vincent Gillis confessed to eight murders, but all evidence was not able to be used in court. Gillis was arrested in 2004 and booked on three counts of murder. At that time, Gillis had been killing women for almost 10 years. Gillis told authorities that he plotted his kills and played games with the police. According to the Associated Press, tire tracks were found near the discovery point of a victim, which led police to Gillis’ residence. Gillis was convicted of the murders of two women.

Jeffery Lee Guillory, a serial killer from Baton Rouge, is suspected of at least three killings. Guillory’s DNA was found on victim’s bodies. According to The Advocate, Guillory repeatedly denied that he ever saw, knew or touched the victims. Guillory was found guilty of a woman’s second-degree murder and second-degree robbery. He is serving a life sentence.