VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The owner of the Budget Inn in Vidalia has lost more than 50 percent of his business after it caught fire Monday afternoon.

What started in one room spread to the other rooms across the building in no time.

“I’m crying. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know.” Says business owner, Jay Bhakta

This video footage was taken by the owner who says he has lost everything his family had.

“I have my mom, my wife, my little kid, 7 months old, so it’s very tough for me.” Says Bhakta.

A local resident says she once stayed at this motel when she and her family moved to Vidalia from New Orleans.

“As far as I can remember this has been part of this town in Vidalia. First motel I know of. It’s very sad that they have lost their only way of making a living, their income.” Says Pattie Jones.

According to officials, the fire started in room number 35 by one of the occupants just around 3 p.m.

Chief of the Vidalia Police Department, Joey Merrill says the the occupant was 51-year-old Edwin Miester. He has been arrested and booked into Concordia Parish Jail for Aggravated Arson. No one was injured in the fire.

For donations, you can visit their website at budgetinn700@gmail.com or call at (832)276-0776.

Bhakta says he will take it day by day.

“But it hurts too much. I don’t know what’s going on next day. Next time I don’t know.”

The Louisiana State Fire Marshall still trying to figure out the main cause of fire.