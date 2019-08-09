Overturned tractor trailer blocks off Cheniere-Drew Road

The owner of the truck says the driver was speeding down the road when he lost control

WEST MONROE, La. (8/8/19)– A truck drivers day took a turn for the worst in West Monroe Thursday afternoon.

While on the way to drop off wood chips at a local business, a driver with Lehman’s Trucking was making his way along a street bend when he lost control.

It happened in West Monroe near Donald’s Alligator Farm right after 4 p.m. Louisiana State Police and multiple towing crews rushed to the scene.

“It’s a bad corner behind me and he probably came around it too fast and gravity took him over,” said Jon Lehman, owner of Lehman’s trucking.

Lehman said the driver was okay and walked away from the wreck.

As for the truck…

“There’s $110,000 laying in that ditch,” said Lehman.

Lehman, who’s been driving trucks for years, had an accident of his own while driving and speeding.

“I was driving too fast, and as I call it, I was a super trucker, and I come down a hill too fast, didn’t make the corner and went into a ditch. Totaled the truck, broke my back,” said Lehman.

Lehman, sharing this important message for all truck drivers in the area.

“Slow down, do not get complacent. They get so used to traveling the same roads and what not that they get complacent and they make mistakes,”

Lehman said this is the first accident for his business this year.