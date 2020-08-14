Overnight Traffic Stops Result in Several Drug Arrests

(Press Release) — Troop F Troopers arrested several people for various drug charges during traffic stops.

The first stop was on a 2020 Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on I-20 in Richland Parish. After speaking with the driver and passenger, and utilizing an LSP K-9, approximately 12 pounds of high grade marijuana was located in the vehicle.

The second stop was on a 2018 Nissan Altima for a traffic violation on I-20 in Ouachita Parish.

Upon contact with the driver, the Troopers could smell the strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle.

LeCharles Smith

Courtesy: OCC

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately two grams of methamphetamine, nine Hydrocodone, three packs of “Stoner Edibles”, approximately 700 dosage units of Xanax.

All subjects in both arrests were charged accordingly.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.