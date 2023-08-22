WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- According to a recent report Louisiana is on pace to break the record for the number of workers who have left their job in a single year. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 407,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs in the first six months of this year. A record 760,000 Louisianans left their job last year.

The primary reasons were seeing this trend isn’t because people are going home and watching tv. What is happening is we have an unusually tight labor market right now. Dr. Loren Scott, Loren C. Scott & Associates.

The labor force participation rate is at 63 percent one of the lowest rates in decades. Plus, a new report finds employers in Louisiana have the 3rd biggest hiring struggle in the United States.

Another reason for the labor shortage is A.I. better known as artificial intelligence.

Overwhelmingly it doesn’t matter what industry you’re talking about everybody is having trouble finding enough workers. There is a huge demand for employees out there and so what is happening is the way they compete for employees is by raising wage rates and when they raise wage rates people move from job to job. Dr. Loren Scott, Loren C. Scott & Associates.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics unemployment in Monroe rose from 2.9% in February of 2023 to 3.7% in June. Local staffing agencies are having trouble finding the right candidates.