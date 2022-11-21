MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are still looking for nearly two dozen shoplifters who stormed a local Walmart on Sunday and took off with some high-priced items.

It happened at the Walmart on Elvis Presley. Surveillance video shows the suspects pulling into the parking lot of the business around 8:50 p.m.

According to records, 22 suspects entered the store by breaking a window at the Automotive entrance. The suspects allegedly stole multiple items including speakers, two flat-screen TVs, shop vacuums, car batteries, and two Black Panther toy scooters.

According to the police report obtained by WREG, store security told MPD there were armed shoplifters wearing face masks in the Automotive Section.

Over a dozen officers responded to the scene, but the suspects were gone before they arrived. When MPD looked at surveillance video from the store, they saw the suspects pull up in Infinitis, Dodges, Chryslers, and Kia’s.

Police said they fled the scene in 20 vehicles. No arrests have been made at this time.

Walmart has issued the following statement:

“We are troubled by what happened in our store Sunday evening and are glad no customers or associates were injured. We’ll continue working closely with local law enforcement on their investigation.” – Stephanie Sharp, Walmart Media Relations