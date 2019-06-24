Over 12,000 without power in the Arklamiss after overnight storms

According to Entergy’s outage map, over 12,000 customers are without power this morning due to the overnight storms that blew through the Arklamiss Sunday night into Monday.
Just under 8,000 of the outages are in northern Louisiana, and just over 4,400 of the outages are in southern Arkansas.
As of 10 a.m. on June 24, 2019, here is the outage breakdown for Entergy customers by parish in Louisiana and county in Arkansas:
- Union County: 2974
- Tensas Parish: 2846
- Ouachita Parish: 2011
- Jackson Parish: 1704
- Winn Parish: 1459
- Concordia Parish: 1453
- Caldwell Parish: 1311
- Madison Parish: 886
- LaSalle Parish: 814
- Ouachita County: 802
- Union Parish: 637
- Richland Parish: 282
- Lincoln Parish: 216
- Franklin Parish: 183
- East Carroll Parish: 163
- Morehouse Parish: 101
- Catahoula Parish: 36
NBC 10 has a crew in the area, and we will have more details as we get them.