Over 12,000 without power in the Arklamiss after overnight storms

According to Entergy’s outage map, over 12,000 customers are without power this morning due to the overnight storms that blew through the Arklamiss Sunday night into Monday.

Just under 8,000 of the outages are in northern Louisiana, and just over 4,400 of the outages are in southern Arkansas.

As of 10 a.m. on June 24, 2019, here is the outage breakdown for Entergy customers by parish in Louisiana and county in Arkansas:

Union County: 2974

Tensas Parish: 2846

Ouachita Parish: 2011

Jackson Parish: 1704

Winn Parish: 1459

Concordia Parish: 1453

Caldwell Parish: 1311

Jackson Parish: 1704

Madison Parish: 886

LaSalle Parish: 814

Ouachita County: 802

Union Parish: 637

Richland Parish: 282

Lincoln Parish: 216

Franklin Parish: 183

East Carroll Parish: 163

Morehouse Parish: 101

Catahoula Parish: 36

NBC 10 has a crew in the area, and we will have more details as we get them.