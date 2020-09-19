Over 100 volunteers help with the 2020 Ouachita Water Sweep

OUACHITA PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Volunteers climbed into their boats and kayaks with trash bags in hand for the annual Ouachita Water Sweep. Over 100 volunteers cleaned up Bayou Desired, Cheniere Lake, Darbonne Lake, and the Ouachita River. Things like tires, tents, and trash were cleaned out of these bodies of water. Officials want to remind the public that everything you throw out can end up in a waterway and it’s important to keep them clean.

“It just makes your heart feel good, it shows people really care about our community. There were a lot of youth and a lot of children, so they are learning about the environment, learning about the importance of keeping things clean,” said Staci Mitchell, Mayor of West Monroe.

Volunteers also picked up trash along the levee and under the bridge. Officials say they probably cleaned up anywhere from 3 to 5 thousand pounds of litter.