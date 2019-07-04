Over 1 thousand people celebrated at Jimmie Davis State Park

JACKSON PARISH, La (07/04/19)- Less than two and a half months after its devastating tornado, much of Jimmie Davis State Park is repaired and re-opened.

Today Jimmie Davis Park was far from empty. It was filled with people, laughter, and the smell of grilled hot dogs. To some this might seem like any other fourth of July celebration, but after major damage from a tornado-



“I was sad to hear that it happened to somewhere we’ve been so many times. I didn’t think it would actually happen somewhere here but it does. It just goes to show that it can happen to anyone, but we gotta pull through it,” said Tori Redding, visitor at park.



But that hasn’t kept these families away from their favorite things the park has to offer.



“Because it’s fun with water, and I love the water,” said Briana Kalanquin, visitor at park.



“I like how we get to spend time with our family together,” said Riley Redding.



The community was excited to come out and celebrate despite only some of the park being in operation.



“It just keeps getting more and more people. Regardless of the damage, everyone still loves it and we come out still,” said Tori Redding.



And for some, this tradition will continue



“This is where we always come for July the fourth, and we were so excited when we looked on the internet and saw that it would be open,” said Ramonica Tatum.



Thanks to the support from park staff and offices in baton rouge, visitors say they are happy that fixing the park in time for celebrating our country’s heroes, was top priority.



“We’re really excited they pushed as hard as they did do get it open for everyone to come out and have fun,” said Tori Redding.



As of earlier today, there had been over one thousand people that have come out and celebrate what our veterans did for this country.

