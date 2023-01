MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — From February 6, 2023, to March 13, 2023, youth boxing lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center, which is located at 2800 Burg Jones Lane in Monroe, La.

The lessons will occur from 5 PM to 6 PM and they will be instructed by Sam Crawford. Participants must be 9 years old or older.

For more information, call 318-329-2200.