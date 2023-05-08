MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 6, 2023, the Monroe Police Department apprehended 51-year-old Marcus Walker. The victim reported that Marcus is his father, and he allegedly pointed a handgun at him and stated, “You going to get this gun.”

Photo courtesy of Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

The victim and Walker were in a verbal altercation when the handgun was pulled. When the firearm was lowered, Walker claimed the weapon fell from his grip, causing the gun to fire on Idaho Drive.

Post-Miranda rights, Walker confessed to pointing the handgun at the victim. Additionally, Walker explained that he used the handgun because he believed the victim was going to fight him.

Walker was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking and received the following charges:

Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instruments

Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault

Simple Burglary

Walker’s current bond is set at $5,000.