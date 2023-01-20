KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Photo courtesy of Ouachita Green
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Jan 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM CST
Updated: Jan 20, 2023 / 02:42 PM CST
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 20, 2023, Ouachita Green interns from Wossman High School planted a tree as a gift to future generations of Wossman High School students in honor of Louisiana Arbor Day.
