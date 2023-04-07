WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Woofstock 23 will be located at Kiroli Park on April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The schedule of events is listed below:

  • Dog training Demo at 10:30 AM
  • Canine’s got talent at 11:00 AM
  • Dog races at 11:30 AM
  • Pet/owner look-alike contest at 11:45 AM
  • Dog training demo at 12:00 PM
  • Pet costume contest at 12:30 PM
  • Animal Advocacy Award at 12:50 PM
  • Live music at 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM
  • Kid/adult hippie contest at 2:00 PM
  • Live music at 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

For more information contact 318-732-9704.