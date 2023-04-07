WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, the Woofstock 23 will be located at Kiroli Park on April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The schedule of events is listed below:

Dog training Demo at 10:30 AM

Canine’s got talent at 11:00 AM

Dog races at 11:30 AM

Pet/owner look-alike contest at 11:45 AM

Dog training demo at 12:00 PM

Pet costume contest at 12:30 PM

Animal Advocacy Award at 12:50 PM

Live music at 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM

Kid/adult hippie contest at 2:00 PM

Live music at 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

For more information contact 318-732-9704.