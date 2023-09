WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 8, 2023, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host an annual First Responder Lunch from 10 AM to 12 PM.

Photo courtesy of West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

According to officials, they will feed over 600 lunches to first responders. This event will take place at the Ouachita Parish School Board Office on North 7th Street in the West Monroe Cafeteria.