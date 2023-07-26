OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, Arabella Ochiltree Bancroft Cann, the wife of former mayor Lt. Colonel W. Derwood Can, Jr., of Monroe, Louisiana, has passed away on July 24, 2023.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, 11:00 A.M. with visitation beginning 10:30 A.M. at the Chapel Mausoleum, Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery, 623 U.S. Highway 80, Monroe, Louisiana 71203 with The Reverend Canon Gregg Riley officiating.

